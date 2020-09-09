Major Multi-State Retail Chain Triages Pandemic Call Volume Spike by 26% with AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Experience from Bright Pattern and Everise

Major Retailer Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center and Everise AI and Conversational IVR To Resolve Contact Center Issues Resulting From the COVID-19 Pandemic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, announced today that it was deployed by one of the largest wholesale chains in the US . Bright Pattern was deployed by Everise, one of the company's Customer Experience partners which is known for innovation and digital transformation. The company selected Bright Pattern and Everise for an innovative omnichannel approach to customer service, the ability to triage customer interactions with AI and bots, the cloud platform's remote workforce capabilities to support business continuity during COVID-19, and a customizable platform to fit their unique business needs.

The major muli-state retail chain deployed Bright Pattern Contact Center with the help of customer software experts at Everise, a dedicated partner to Bright Pattern. "The Everise tech stack puts true digital experience transformation within reach of customer-focused businesses of any size," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "They offer effortless and personalized support services to some of the most innovative start-ups, Fortune 500 clients, and global unicorns."

Everise provided a quick deployment of Bright Pattern Contact Center and within the first month automated five of the company's self-service menus, which services over 75 thousand retail customers. Amidst the pandemic, Bright Pattern's cloud solution enabled the retail chain to transition quickly to a work-at-home environment and manage an increase in call volumes without sacrificing the member experience. Immediately after going into production, the chatbot and Conversational IVR successfully automated 26% of incoming chat and call volume, greatly reducing pressure on existing teams and scaling to meet spikes in demand.

"Bright Pattern has been deployed by some of the most innovative companies in the world including a recent remote deployment of over two thousand agents which was completed in just two weeks' time, allowing agents to immediately begin working remotely during COVID-19. We are excited to be working with another well known retailer to create effortless and personalized experiences for its millions of shoppers," said Micahel McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern is a great solution for any company looking to triage customer inquiries with AI and bots, move agents remotely during COVID, and increase customer satisfaction with effortless and personal omnichannel communications. The Bright Pattern platform is open and integrates to best-of-breed AI solutions including Everise's Intelligent Digital Experience platform, XAGETM."

"As a leading CX Transformation company, our partners look to us to nimbly enable intelligent experiences for their customers," says Dave Palmer, President of Everise. "In addition to managing call volume spikes through our integrated AI platform XAGETM, Bright Pattern's Cloud Contact Center also allowed us to seamlessly route call volumes to our offshore agents, to further manage the quality of the customer experience."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified - yet robust - omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Everise

Everise is a global experience brand extending CX transformation to enterprises from the Fortune 500 to the world's most beloved unicorns to high growth tech startups. With 15 experience centers located strategically across seven countries, Everise leverages the unique strengths of specific geographies and populations to provide partners with outsourced CX that is affordable, sustainable, agile, capable and fluent in over 20 languages.

Our cutting-edge solutions include multilingual, native language voice intelligence solutions, AI-powered chatbots, virtual help desk assistants, and enabling pre-release field and beta testing of Internet of Things (IoT) products, and omnichannel customer care. Learn more at weareeverise.com .

