Thursday the 10th of September 2020 is the last trading day for government bond RGKB 1061 MM, 10-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks. The first trading day with RGKB 1062 MM as 10-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 11th of September 2020. Short Name: RGKB 1062 MM ISIN: SE0013935319 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790411