

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in five months in August, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.8 percent increase in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Inflation accelerated for a third straight month. The rate was the highest since March, when it was at the same level.



Significant price increases were measured for food as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco compared to last year, the agency said.



Price for food gained 7.9 percent annually in August and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.7 percent annually in August and increased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent annually in August and remained unchanged from the prior month.



