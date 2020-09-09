Regulatory News:

On 8 September 2020, SFL (Paris:FLY) completed the tender offer launched on 2 September 2020 on its two bond issues maturing in November 2021 (ISIN Code: FR0012346856) (the "2021 Notes") and November 2022 (ISIN Code: FR0013053030) (the "2022 Notes", and together with the 2021 Notes, the "Notes").

This transaction enables SFL to purchase a portion of the Notes in a total nominal amount of €160,700,000, including (i) €100,300,000 of 2021 Notes at a tender price of 101.797 (as per 0.00% tender yield) (€249,700,000 remaining outstanding) and (ii) 60,400,000 of 2022 Notes at a tender price of 104.15 of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes (€289,600,000 remaining outstanding).

This tender offer is part of SFL's active debt management strategy, and allows SFL to optimise its cost of debt and to improve the balance sheet structure.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

