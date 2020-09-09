Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements 2019
8 September 2020
Community Finance Company 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76
Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements 2019.
Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251060/Community_Finance_Company_1_Plc___Annual_Accounts_2019.pdf
For further information please contact:
Community Finance Company 1 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
