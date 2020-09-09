With reference to announcements made public by Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. (symbol: KLAPP B) on August 25, 2020 the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 10, 2019. ISIN IS0000029171 Company name Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. Total share capital before the increase 88,112,145 (88,112,145 shares) Increase in share capital 2,041,555 (2,041,555 shares) Total share capital following the increase 90,153,700 (90,153,700 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KLAPP B Orderbook ID 144081