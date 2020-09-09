

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined in July, albeit at a slower pace, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production decreased 5.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 9.7 percent fall in June.



Among the eight largest categories in the industry, production in the machinery repair and installation sector contracted the most. Meanwhile, production grew for the first time in chemistry in more than a year.



Production of repair and installation machines declined 21.9 percent in July and transportation fell 13.0 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.0 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

