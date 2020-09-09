Morpheus Labs supported PwC in developing A Smart Compliance Application To Help Staff Focus on Higher Value Tasks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Labs, an innovative Singapore technology company, was engaged by PwC Singapore to develop Smart Compliance, a regulatory compliance automation tool using Robotic Automation Process (RPA) to replace the traditional paper-based compliance management and monitoring processes.

An increasing number of regulators and RegTechs are leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of surveillance and to boost compliance. Morpheus Lab developed Smart Compliance, to help PwC Singapore automate regulatory compliance management and compliance monitoring processes. With Smart Compliance, the compliance management is performed with extreme accuracy and uniformity and adhering to rules and regulations. Morpheus Labs provided a combined, end-to-end, high-level solution to deliver smart compliance solutions speedily to continue shaping the RegTech industry, and transform the risk and compliance organization.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service (BPaaS) provider offering mission-critical tools, infrastructure, various blockchain protocols, and blockchain use case references for enterprises and developers to build, experiment and manage their own applications effortlessly at minimal cost and time. Armed with relevant capabilities, the platform offers a multitude of intuitive solutions that enables developers and enterprises alike to take advantage of its platform to build effective solutions for various use cases.

From Proof of Concept (POC) and pilot projects for blockchain solutions to large scale enterprise applications to improve and automate business processes, Morpheus Labs helps businesses to move towards digital transformation and innovation by providing consultation and implementation services in Digitalization, Process Automation and Technology Innovation, mainly in areas of Blockchain, RPA and IoT related technologies.

