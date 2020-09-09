DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 09-Sep-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +---------------------+ |TUI AG | |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| |30625 Hannover | |Germany | +---------------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |*Conditional capital increase* | | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |08 Sep 2020 | | |para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ *3. New total number of voting rights:* +---------+ |590415100| +---------+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: TVR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 83799 EQS News ID: 1129289 End of Announcement EQS News Service

