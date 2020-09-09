

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in August, same as seen in July. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose marginally to 3.3 percent in August, as expected, from 3.2 percent in July.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 2,241 from the previous month to 151,111 in August.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 increased to 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent in July.



