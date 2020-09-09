

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production dropped marginally in July, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell by a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 4.6 percent decline in June. Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive fall in output.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying grew 5.0 percent annually in July. Production of water supply and manufacturing rose by 0.8 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, electricity supply declined 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 10.3 percent in July, which was faster than the 7.6 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de