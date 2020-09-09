NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 8 September 2020 were:

161.59p Capital only

161.91p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 8th September 2020, the Company has 80,489,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,872,261 which are held in treasury.