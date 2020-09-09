Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 08-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.53p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 245.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 247.57p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16