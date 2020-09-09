Anzeige
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 8

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 08-September-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue252.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue254.53p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue245.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue247.57p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
