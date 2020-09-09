

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the appointment of Ilya Yuffa, currently vice president of U.S. Diabetes, to the new role of senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines. Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, will become senior vice president, president of Lilly USA, and Chief Customer Officer. The appointments are effective October 1, 2020.



David Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO stated: 'Now is the time to name a dedicated executive to lead Lilly USA and our global customer-focused functions during this time of exciting growth.'



