- Willingness to Purchase Increases 37% with Strong Reputation and ESG Perceptions

- Men 2x Influenced by ESG in Buying Decisions -

Today, The RepTrak Company released data that demonstrates the link between company reputation, ESG scores and business performance. The results from the study of NYSE listed companies in the US show that a strong reputation and ESG perception improves the willingness to buy your products with as much as 37% compared to industry rivals. The results also show that men are twice as much influenced by Environmental, Social, and Governance perception in their buying decisions compared to women.

The insights rely on the AI powered RepTrak algorithm, which companies have been using to rigorously measure their reputation globally for over 20 years. The RepTrak Company will work with The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to provide RepTrak reputation and ESG scores to NYSE-listed companies.

"The RepTrak Company is the world leading reputation data and insights company, and clients use our predictive insights to protect business value, improve return on investment, and increase their positive impact on society. Our purpose is to prove that doing and saying the right thing is good business, and what better way to do this than to make our insights available to companies listed on the NYSE," said Kylie Wright-Ford, CEO of The RepTrak Company.

It is indisputable that good reputations are positively linked to business performance. Consumers prefer products from companies with a strong reputation. Future employees want to work for companies who take an active stance on environmental and social issues. In the digital era, the power has shifted to the public who can impact the financial performance of companies with a single click. The new RepTrak data provides a transparent and objective view of both public opinion and the media conversation about individual companies' reputation and their ESG track record enabling investors and companies to make better decisions.

"The RepTrak data helps companies identify their current reputation risks and opportunities, so they can protect business value, and improve their financial results," Wright-Ford added. "For the investor community, the RepTrak scores provide insight into what stakeholders think and feel about a company so they can look around corners before making decisions. Reputation is the currency of tomorrow and RepTrak measures it."

Companies can access their own specific reputation and ESG scores through the RepTrak Program, which compares results by industry, stakeholder groups, and geography.

About The RepTrak Company

The RepTrak Company is the world leading reputation data and insights company. We provide the only global platform for data-driven insights on Reputation, Brand, and ESG. Our proprietary RepTrak model is the global standard for measuring and analyzing the sentiment of the world using proven data science models and machine learning techniques across industries and geographies. Subscribers to the RepTrak Program use our predictive insights to protect business value, improve return on investment, and increase their positive impact on society.

Established in 1997, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database of over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide.

