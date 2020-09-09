COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the automatic baby swing market, while 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automatic baby swing market with COVID-19 analysis
One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the increase in number of working parents and nuclear families. There has been a substantial increase in the female labor force over the past few years. Due to this change in lifestyle, a growing number of working women across the world are relying on convenient baby care products such as automatic swings. Working parents seek the assistance of automatic baby swings to carry on with their household chores and enjoy quality time with their partners. Moreover, as more women are taking to the workforce, the average household income has seen a rise. With better spending opportunities for parents, the demand for automatic baby swings will increase. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Competitive vendor landscape
The global automatic baby swing market is less competitive with major vendors such as Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC.
"Apart from the growing number of working parents, the emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Top Five Automatic Baby Swing Market Vendors
Artsana Spa
Artsana Spa operates its business under baby care and health care segments. The company offers automatic baby swings such as Balloon Bouncer, Swing Relax&Play, and Hoopla Bouncer through its Chicco brand.
Baby Trend Inc.
Baby Trend Inc. operates its business under seven segments, which include car seats, strollers, twins, baby gear and activities, nursery, feeding, and closeouts. The company offers a wide range of automatic baby swing products.
BREVI MILANO Spa
BREVI MILANO Spa has business operations under unified segment. The company offers automatic baby products such as Brilly, Althea, Miou, Altalena Althea 2 in 1.
Inglesina USA Inc.
Inglesina USA Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers automatic baby swing products such as Wave and Lounge.
Joie International Co. Ltd.
Joie International Co. Ltd. operates its businesses under segments: pushchairs, car seats, travel cots, highchairs, and soothers. The company offers automatic baby swing products such as dreamer, sansa 2in1, serina 2in1, serina swivel, and wish.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry COVID-19 Analysis
