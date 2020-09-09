COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the automatic baby swing market, while 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automatic baby swing market with COVID-19 analysis

One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the increase in number of working parents and nuclear families. There has been a substantial increase in the female labor force over the past few years. Due to this change in lifestyle, a growing number of working women across the world are relying on convenient baby care products such as automatic swings. Working parents seek the assistance of automatic baby swings to carry on with their household chores and enjoy quality time with their partners. Moreover, as more women are taking to the workforce, the average household income has seen a rise. With better spending opportunities for parents, the demand for automatic baby swings will increase. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automatic baby swing market is less competitive with major vendors such as Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC.

"Apart from the growing number of working parents, the emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automatic Baby Swing Market Vendors

Artsana Spa

Artsana Spa operates its business under baby care and health care segments. The company offers automatic baby swings such as Balloon Bouncer, Swing Relax&Play, and Hoopla Bouncer through its Chicco brand.

Baby Trend Inc.

Baby Trend Inc. operates its business under seven segments, which include car seats, strollers, twins, baby gear and activities, nursery, feeding, and closeouts. The company offers a wide range of automatic baby swing products.

BREVI MILANO Spa

BREVI MILANO Spa has business operations under unified segment. The company offers automatic baby products such as Brilly, Althea, Miou, Altalena Althea 2 in 1.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Inglesina USA Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers automatic baby swing products such as Wave and Lounge.

Joie International Co. Ltd.

Joie International Co. Ltd. operates its businesses under segments: pushchairs, car seats, travel cots, highchairs, and soothers. The company offers automatic baby swing products such as dreamer, sansa 2in1, serina 2in1, serina swivel, and wish.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Full-sized automatic baby swing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable automatic baby swing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

BREVI MILANO Spa

Inglesina USA Inc.

Joie International Co. Ltd.

Kids II Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Thorley Industries LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

