F-star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of innovative tetravalent bispecific (mAb2) antibodies, today announces that Eliot Forster, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020.

Event: F-star Therapeutics Presentation

Time: 3:30 PM ET 8:30 PM BST

Webcast Link: https://hcwevents.com

The Company will also be available for one to one meetings during the conference, September 14-16.

About F-star Therapeutics Ltd

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company delivering tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific antibody (mAb²) format, F-star's mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit www.f-star.com.

