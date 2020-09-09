Miranda will be based in Morrow Sodali's London Office

Morrow Sodali, the global shareholder engagement and governance advisory firm with headquarters in New York and London, today announced that Borja Miranda was appointed Head of M&A and Activism for Europe and Latin America. Miranda will be based in London and will work closely with Charles Nelson, Head of U.K. business development and Kiran Vasantham, Head of the firm's Global Engagement Team.

Miranda is the latest in a series of senior appointments made to the global M&A and Activism Advisory team at Morrow Sodali, which have included Paul Schulman, recently recruited from MacKenzie Partners, who serves as Co-Head of U.S. M&A and Activism, and Harry van Dyke, a former senior Morgan Stanley M&A banker who is now Executive Vice Chairman.

"I am pleased to be able to further enhance our global M&A and Activism practice, supporting the growing needs of our global clients to have local expertise in key markets," said Morrow Sodali CEO Alvise Recchi. "Borja has been with Morrow Sodali for many years, most recently running our Iberian and Latin American practices. His experience and expertise will be enormously valuable to our clients in Europe and Latin America as they face challenges from their shareholders."

During his tenure with Morrow Sodali, Borja has advised on a broad range of important corporate transactions: mergers including Merlín-Metrovacesa and Banorte-Interacciones; cross border tender offers such as Orange-Jazztel and DS Smith-Europac; activism campaigns including the defense of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and global exchange offers for clients such as the Santander Group.

Michael Verrechia, Co-Head of Morrow Sodali's M&A and Activism practice in the U.S. noted, "it is great to have Borja as part of the global M&A and Activism team. Having just been ranked #1 in Bloomberg's Global Activism Review for the first half of 2020, we are continuing to build the global capability of our team. In the U.S., we advised clients on more than half of the contested situations that went to a vote in the 2020 proxy season, with success in all but one. Borja's deep experience across the European and Latin American markets will only add to our global success."

