

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Wednesday plans to open two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton, Ontario and Ajax, Ontario. The new fulfillment centres are anticipated to open in 2021 and will create more than 2,500 new, full-time jobs with competitive hourly wages, comprehensive benefits and an industry-leading workplace.



This will bring Amazon's total to 10 fulfillment centres in Ontario and 16 in Canada.



At the new 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre in Hamilton, more than 1,500 employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.



At this new one million square-foot fulfillment centre, more than 1,000 employees will pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods.



