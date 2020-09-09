

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in August, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 8.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 9.8 percent decrease in July.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 2.8 percent annually in August, following a 3.2 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 6.7 percent annually in August. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 10.0 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 170.9 million in July from EUR 390.5 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 66.1 million.



Exports fell 5.9 percent yearly in July, following a 7.3 percent decline in June.



Imports declined 12.7 percent in July, following a 9.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



