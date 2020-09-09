The "The Kitchen Furniture Market in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The kitchen furniture market in Russia analyses production, distribution, consumption, trade and competition for one of the most challenging markets for this sector, providing kitchen furniture production and consumption statistics and trends, as well as import and export data by country and by geographical area of origin/destination.

The survey involved collecting information from approximately 100 sector companies either through active participation (direct interviews or completion of a questionnaire) or from company balance sheets, figures and estimates.

Historical data are examined, especially as regards five-year and one-year market comparisons.

The report covers both kitchen furniture and the built-in appliances sold through this channel:

Information on the competitive system include sales data and market shares for 50 of the top kitchen furniture manufacturers in this area (players from Russia, Germany and Italy), as well as short company profiles.

Highlights of distribution channels are given, along with a list of 100 among the most important retailers selling kitchen furniture and furniture trade centres in Russia, from low to luxury price ranges and by Federal District.

The kitchen furniture market in Russia is broken down by kitchen style, cabinet door material, worktop material. Most of data and figures are available either in value than in quantity.

The report also gives a wide range of macro-economic indicators (country indicators, real growth of GDP and inflation up to 2022, population indicators, data on building activity).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Scope of the research and methodology

1. Macroeconomic indicators

Country indicators, Real growth of GDP and inflation up to 2024, Population indicators, Data on building activity

2. Kitchen furniture market: size of the market and activity trend

Basic data: Kitchens sold in the Russian market by price range. Thousand units, average price and EUR million

Activity trend: Kitchen furniture production, consumption, imports and exports, in value and volume. Data 2013-2019

3. International trade

Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area, 2013-2018. Data in EUR and RUB

Trade of major appliances

Size of the built-in appliances market

Distribution of built-in appliances

4. Market structure

Employment and supply structure

List of major kitchen furniture manufacturers by town and year of establishment

Breakdown of major kitchen operators by products and number of employees

Regional sales breakdown

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by Federal Distric

Tabletops

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by worktop material

Cabinet door material and kitchen styles

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by cabinet door material and by kitchen style

Kitchen door colour and lacquered type

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by colour and laquered type

5. Distribution channels

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel

Average sales price of a kitchen in a sample of companies

Focus on the Italian kitchen furniture import

6. The leading kitchen furniture companies

Overall competition

Sales of kitchen furniture by price range in a sample of 45 leading companies

Low end, low and middle-low segments

Sales of kitchen furniture for a sample of companies in the low end (first price), low and middle-low price range

Middle end middle-upper segments

Sales of kitchen furniture for a sample of companies in the middle and middle-upper price range

Upper and luxury segments

Sales of kitchen furniture for a sample of companies in the upper and luxury price range

7. Ukraine. A snapshot on the Ukrainian kitchen furniture market

Annex I: Directory of magazines active in the Russian furniture market

Annex II: Directory of companies active in the Russian kitchen furniture market

Companies Mentioned

Aran

Bravo Design

Decorum

DMI

Driada

Dvor

Europrestige

Front Dcor

Giulia Novars

Hoff

Ikea

Kuchenberg

Marya

Leroy Merlin

Mebelny Biznes

Metro

Nobilia

Nolte

Riviera Kazan

Scavolini

Snaidero

Sputnik Style

Stilnie Kuchni

Trio Interier

Vardek

Veneta

