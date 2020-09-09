Accomplished Microsoft Veteran Will Lead Product Strategy, Roadmap and Engineering for Behavox

Behavox, which provides firms with the world's only AI-based data operating platform to catch non-compliant misconduct by bad actors before they cause massive regulatory fines and company crises, announced Gagan Gulati a veteran technology executive from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Gulati joins Behavox's Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Behavox Chief Executive Officer Erkin Adylov.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gagan to Behavox," Adylov said. "Gagan is an industry leader with a proven track record in data protection, compliance, and governance. He has vast experience building enterprise and cloud service offerings that enhance risk management and business performance for global firms. His expertise will be instrumental in driving our international product strategy, roadmap, and engineering. We look forward to the impact he will have on our customers and company's growth."

Gulati is an award-winning product manager who spent 15 years ascending the ranks at Microsoft. He oversaw a large team of product managers across diverse geographies, focusing largely on security and governance solutions.

"What attracts me most to Behavox is its best-in-class technology, highly talented team, and impressive client roster," Gulati said. "Customers trust Behavox for many reasons, one of the more prominent being that the company constantly innovates and enhances its product and technology, continually breaking down barriers in artificial intelligence and machine learning. As a result, there is a tremendous opportunity to continuously enhance our current value to customers of finding bad actors quickly and accurately as well as expanding our product portfolio across a broader set of markets. A company is only as extraordinary as its people, and Behavox has the right people to deliver on this vision."

Gulati's most recent post at Microsoft was as a Partner Director of Product Management, where he launched Azure Information Protection, an identity-based security cloud service that became the de-facto name in the data protection and governance space. Gulati spent nearly a decade in the Information Protection space leading various Microsoft teams that set industry standards for data classification, sensitivity labeling, and rights management. During this period, he led the acquisition and integration of companies like Secure Islands. In addition to his work in security and governance, Gulati led product management and engineering teams for Microsoft Windows and the company's Healthcare division.

Prior to Microsoft, Gulati led product teams at Oracle for its e-Business suite and BEA Systems for its WebLogic Server.

The appointment of Gulati is just the latest in a string of corporate developments for the fast-growing AI company. Earlier this year, Behavox named several prominent industry leaders to its Board of Directors and announced the addition of other key leadership posts.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the leading, end-to-end Data Operating Platform that enables organizations to aggregate, analyze, and act on their internal data. As a high-growth technology company, our mission is to organize and make useful all communications data on Earth. Through advanced analytics and machine learning, Behavox is your organization's single-entry point for internal data.

Behavox, founded in 2014, is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore and Montréal. For more information visit here.

