

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (can) announced Wednesday that its Virginia, U.S.-based unit Accenture Federal Services or AFS has received a contract valued at up to $89.5 million from the U.S. Air Force. The contract has a five-year performance period.



The contract is to establish a new cloud-based common infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force enterprise resource planning or ERP systems.



Under the deal terms, AFS will manage the existing information technology infrastructure and support the Air Force plan to establish a new cloud-based platform to host its ERP functions, including those for financial management, human resources, payroll, and logistics.



The new platform is expected to help the Air Force improve the flexibility of its ERP systems, reduce redundant infrastructure and commodity services, and strengthen the overall security of its IT environment.



