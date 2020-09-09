

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' external trade deficit narrowed slightly in July, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 4.08 billion in July from EUR 4.81 billion in the same month last year.



In June, the trade deficit was EUR 3.93 billion.



Exports declined 16.4 percent yearly to EUR 209.6 million in July.



Imports fell 15.6 percent annually to EUR 618.4 million in July.



For the January to July period, the trade deficit was EUR 25.29 billion compared to EUR 28.91 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de