The ice maker market is expected to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The average spending by consumers at retail establishments such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores has increased significantly over the years. For instance, the expenditure by consumers in the US at supermarkets and grocery stores is expected to reach around USD 43 billion by the end of 2020. The increase in consumer spending is leading to the expansion of supermarket and hypermarket chains across the world. This is creating more floor space to accommodate food displays, a major area where ice flakes are used. Ice maker vendors in the market are leveraging this opportunity to develop high-quality and energy-efficient ice flake makers and expand their customer base. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global ice maker market.

As per Technavio, the growing applications of ice makers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ice Maker Market: Growing Applications of Ice Makers

Ice makers find a large number of applications in various industries. For instance, in the healthcare industry, they are used in various critical applications such as storing organs and for rehabilitation procedures. They are also used in a number of biochemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, and genetic engineering laboratories to store biological samples. Similarly, in the food and beverage industry, ice makers are used in QSRs, juice bars, cafes, and bars that serve chilled beverages such as carbonated drinks, smoothies, cold drinks, juices, and shakes. The increasing use of ice makers across several applications is expected to fuel the growth of the global ice maker market during the forecast period.

"The rising popularity of cryotherapy and increase in the number of foodservice establishments will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ice Maker Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ice maker market by Product (Ice cube, Ice flake, and Ice nugget), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Foodservice, Retail, and Healthcare).

The North American region led the ice maker market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of key vendors in the region.

