FXCM Group: FXCM Now Offering Free SMS Trade Alerts

LONDON, SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 09, 2020("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services have announced the launch of their new service that provides free SMS Trading Alerts to help users spot potential trading opportunities.



This new service covers shares, forex, gold, and many other tradable instruments at FXCM. Users can select the instruments that they wish to receive signals for, which will be delivered daily to their mobile.

Each SMS alert text message includes a link to a dedicated page where the user can see entry and exit levels along with duration so to find better potential trading opportunities. Texts will be sent as soon as a pattern has formed or there is a breakout of key levels.

"We are always looking for new ways to increase the efficiency and ease of trading for our customers." Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented. "Sending free SMS trade alerts ensures our customers are always up to date on the latest market moves, making it easier than ever to identify the best trading opportunities."

The instruments available to receive buy and sell signals are; GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold, DAX, S&P, DOW, Bitcoin, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Tesla.

The service is currently available to UK , Australia , Malaysia and South Africa with more territories set to follow later this year.

SMS Trade Alerts are not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

