Aircall Announces Global Channel Partnership with Telarus, LLC

Aircall, a leading provider of cloud-based phone and contact center solutions, joins with Telarus to offer scalable CCaaS solutions globally

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall , a cloud-based voice platform helping companies worldwide manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced a strategic partnership with Telarus , the largest privately-held technology services distributor in the United States.

The partnership will create an automated approach to setting up call centers, making the traditionally complex and time-consuming process now happen in just a matter of minutes. The program will most immediately alleviate the needs of Telarus' SMB and mid-market customers looking to take advantage of the full power of voice while also growing their teams and businesses. By leveraging Aircall's more than 60 pre-built integrations such as CRM, helpdesk, and e-commerce tools, Telarus partners will now have access to both a quick set up and an easily scalable solution to provide all the insights required in a call center environment.

"Difficult to use and outdated technologies are constant obstacles for teams trying to adapt and quickly embrace remote work as their new standard," said Cary Bush, Director of Channel Partnerships at Aircall. "Our channel partnership with Telarus allows us to address the diverse needs of its partner portfolio to ensure they can work efficiently and productively while benefiting from both Telarus and Aircall's global footprints."

"Aircall has all the traditional features needed to get a call center up in minutes, plus, their platform makes real-time modification easy with an intuitive soft client that works great on both iOS and PC," said Brandon Knight, VP of Biz Dev for Telarus. "The fact that they are a global organization is even more of a bonus for our partners in the U.K., ANZ, and Canada."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow-accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection.

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of over 200 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we've assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

