Hyland Healthcare Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Creating a New Standard in PACS Technology by Expediting Fully Informed Care Decisions

Leveraging previously unstructured content via integration with EMRs, Hyland delivers a complete patient view for improved clinical decision-making and higher quality care

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American enterprise imaging solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hyland Healthcare with the 2020 North America Product Leadership Award. By overcoming traditional information silos between departments and information formats, the company has set a new standard for managing, viewing, and exchanging both digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) and non-DICOM records as well as data across an enterprise. Its full suite of content services and enterprise imaging solutions brings together structured and unstructured content into a single, comprehensive, and customizable view.

Hyland optimizes and streamlines data collection, transfer, and visualization, empowering healthcare enterprises to improve workflows and maximize reimbursements. Its extensive platform enables electronic medical record (EMR) integration of previously siloed information regardless of format, which is an unmatched offering within the industry. The solutions support all modalities for data and image viewing, including two-dimensional and three-dimensional visualization and tools, multi-linear reconstruction, PET-CT fusion, PET-MR fusion, computed tomography, MammoCAD, and structured reports. Furthermore, its products are vendor-neutral, which frees healthcare organizations to choose specific solutions and integrate them with existing systems.

"Hyland's solutions leverage advanced custom application programming interfaces and context switching, incorporating them as part of an enterprise's full solution to integrate with other vendor offerings, elegantly bridging the gap between imaging and content," said Dr. Suresh Kuppuswamy, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Clinicians can make more informed care decisions as they have access to the patient's complete medical record. The viewer integrates and displays both content and enterprise imaging information regardless of DICOM and non-DICOM formats within the healthcare organization's EMR."

The company's spectrum of solutions includes Acuo, a best-in-class universal archive to meet clinical and diagnostic viewing needs. Acuo creates a new viewing standard due to its unique interoperability, functionality, scalability, technical frameworks, and integration profiles. Meanwhile, the company's web-based, zero-footprint, FDA-cleared enterprise and diagnostic viewer, NilRead, is built with differentiated and modern architecture for display on any device or browser platform. Other prominent solutions include ImageNext, an enterprise-wide workflow optimization tool, and PACSgear, a suite of enterprise-class connectivity solutions that allow users to capture vital encounter-based images and videos easily as well as documents and integrate them with a PACS or EMR.

"Hyland is currently investing in and working with international partners to develop a digital pathology solution that incorporates its zero-footprint NilRead enterprise and diagnostic viewer and Acuo VNA. Anticipating the future, it also designed its products to be cloud-based," noted Dr. Kuppuswamy. "As a result of its unmatched ability to enable enterprise-wide content viewing, more than 50% of the United States hospital market employs its solutions. The company is all set to expand further in the European Union, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa to entrench itself as a global market player."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

