3Doodler & Build A Better Book Launch 3D Giving Day On December 1st

Worldwide event brings together International 3D Printing Day and Giving Tuesday to make books more accessible for visually impaired

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Doodler, makers of the world's first 3D pen, and the University of Colorado's Build a Better Book project open registration to schools worldwide for the 2nd annual 3D Giving Day , an initiative to provide visually impaired children with the resources to experience the magic of picture books.

3D Giving Day brings together International 3D Printing Day and Giving Tuesday for a technological, educational, and humanitarian celebration. Students and creators from around the world will use 3Doodler pens to transform the pages of storybooks into tactile, 3D learning tools, giving the visually impaired a new way to connect with literature. The finished products will be donated to libraries, hospitals, and preschools with blind and visually impaired programs.

As part of a continuous effort to provide students with the appropriate tools to learn from home due to the current pandemic, all storybooks will be adapted for at-home use to ensure that education and collaboration can thrive.

"We are excited to expand our program's reach to include thousands of participants globally with the goal of creating more tactile reading experiences," said 3Doodler co-founder Maxwell Bogue.

"It's a pleasure to partner with 3Doodler to work with teachers and their students using 3D design to enhance learning," adds Stacey Forsyth, Director of CU Science Discovery and Manager of the Build a Better Book project.

Registration is now open through November 20th - More info here .

ABOUT 3DOODLER:

3Doodler 3D printing pens are recognized by educators as versatile tools to enhance learning in STEM, special education environments, as well as in makerspaces and afterschool programs. Designed for open-and-go classroom use, 3Doodler Start and Create+ pens have won over 20 awards, including Academics' and Parents' Choice Awards, Wirecutter's Best 3D Pen and Mashable's Best 3D Printers.

ABOUT BUILD A BETTER BOOK:

The Build a Better Book project, based at the University of Colorado Boulder, is designed to engage youth in an empathy-driven design task to create more accessible learning materials. Participants work with a variety of Maker tools and technologies to design, fabricate, test and improve books, games, graphics and other materials that can be seen, touched and heard. Build a Better Book is an ITEST project supported by the National Science Foundation (DRL-1615247).