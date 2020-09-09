Scepter Holdings, Inc., Introduces Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum and Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream

Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum and Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream are now available for purchase online

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, releases Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum and Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream available for purchase online through DermaciaPro.com.

Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum is formulated to be Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free, and is Made in the USA. To be used daily on cleansed skin, and applied to the face prior to makeup application to support hydration of the skin.

Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream is formulated to be Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, Sulfate Free, and is Made in the USA. The integration of plankton extract (with its moisture-binding properties), lavender extract (antioxidant) and grape seed oil (rich in linoleic acid), help support skin hydration. To be applied twice daily above the brow and along the jaw.

Scepter markets Dermacia Pro products on its brand website, DermaciaPro.com, and through Amazon.com. The new Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum and Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream further complement Dermacia Pro's Breathable Foundation line and recently launched Eye and Vitamin C serums.

"We are excited to offer Dermacia Pro's Instant Tightening Serum and Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream, in response to increasing consumer interest in moisturizing cosmetics that support caring for their skin.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

