Mittwoch, 09.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
09.09.2020 | 15:10
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 2.5p (2020: first interim of 2.5p) per Ordinary Share payable on 23 October 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 October 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
9 September 2020

