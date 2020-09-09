Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 9
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 2.5p (2020: first interim of 2.5p) per Ordinary Share payable on 23 October 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 October 2020.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
9 September 2020
