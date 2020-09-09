DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 09-Sep-2020 / 13:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021 of 2.50p (2.40p: 2019) per Ordinary share. This dividend payment represents an increase of 4.2% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year. The dividend will be paid on 1 October 2020 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 18 September 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 17 September 2020. It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.50p each, being a total of 10.0p, for the year ending 30 April 2021. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 9 September 2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: AGM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 83814 EQS News ID: 1129357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

