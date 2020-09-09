The "Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The express delivery market in Europe is poised to grow by 10.29 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the express delivery market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in cross-border trade within Europe, growing use of express delivery services for pharmaceutical goods and growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe.

This study identifies the increased investments in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the express delivery market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of IT-enabled technology in express delivery services and consolidation within the express delivery market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Also, the express delivery market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Business model

Market segments

Comparison by Business model

B2B Market size and forecast 2019-2024

B2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024

C2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Business model

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramex International LLC

BTA International BV

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DPDgroup

DPEX Europe

FedEx Corp.

Manston Express Transport

Schenker AG

SDA Express Courier Spa

United Parcel Service Inc.

