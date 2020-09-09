The "Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The express delivery market in Europe is poised to grow by 10.29 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the express delivery market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in cross-border trade within Europe, growing use of express delivery services for pharmaceutical goods and growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe.
This study identifies the increased investments in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the express delivery market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of IT-enabled technology in express delivery services and consolidation within the express delivery market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Also, the express delivery market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Business model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Business model
- B2B Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- B2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- C2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Business model
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramex International LLC
- BTA International BV
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DPDgroup
- DPEX Europe
- FedEx Corp.
- Manston Express Transport
- Schenker AG
- SDA Express Courier Spa
- United Parcel Service Inc.
