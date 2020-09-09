DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2020 / 14:26 GMT/BST

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 9 September 2020, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com [1]

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nation al-storage-mechanism [2]

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes % (of Votes % Total Votes Third for votes against (of (excl. withhe party cast vote withhel ld discret excl. s d and ionary withhe cast third ld) excl party . discret with ionary) held )
Resolution 1 1,066,90 97.7 25,197 2.3 1,092,1 3,905 0
7 04
Resolution 2 1,011,83 94.0 64,210 6.0 1,076,0 19,964 0
5 45
Resolution 3 1,037,37 95.3 50,809 4.7 1,088,1 7,821 0
9 88
Resolution 4 1,060,76 97.6 25,666 2.4 1,086,4 9,575 0
8 34
Resolution 5 1,038,30 96.1 42,666 3.9 1,080,9 15,035 0
8 74
Resolution 6 1,057,06 97.2 30,657 2.8 1,087,7 8,290 0
2 19
Resolution 7 991,995 91.9 87,732 8.1 1,079,7 16,282 0
27
Resolution 8 1,042,32 97.1 30,657 2.9 1,072,9 23,027 0
5 82
Resolution 9 984,738 91.7 88,713 8.3 1,073,4 22,558 0
51
Resolution 1,050,86 96.3 40,434 3.7 1,091,2 4,714 0
10 1 95
Resolution 1,035,60 94.9 55,686 5.1 1,091,2 4,714 0
11 9 95

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com [3]

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary
9 September 2020

September 09, 2020 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)