DPS Group Global: DPS Group Welcomes Bill Whitford to Its Strategic Consulting Team

Consulting executive and opinion leader to focus on developing DPS Group's client offering and market brand

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, consulting, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is pleased to announce that Bill Whitford has joined the DPS consulting team as the Life Science Strategic Solutions Leader. Reporting to Sue Cooke, Director of the Strategic Consulting Group, he will assist in developing DPS's brand in the innovative therapeutics and life science solutions space.

"I am delighted that Bill has joined DPS Group and our Strategic Consulting team," said Sue. "He will be a great asset to the company, delivering a global perspective on current and emerging innovative Biotech solutions. Having such a well-published and recognized key opinion leader on our team further strengthens DPS's ability to deliver to our international clients' needs."

Over a 35-year career, Bill has been a leader in research and development (R&D), developing and commercializing over 40 distinct products supporting biomedicine and biomanufacturing. Most recently Bill has been a thought and strategic solutions leader identifying burgeoning biomedical arenas for companies such as Cytiva, GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

On his appointment, Bill commented: "For some time I've known of the premier consulting services DPS provides but am particularly impressed by the current international renown DPS now enjoys in delivering award-winning facilities to the bioproduction and ATMP manufacturing industry."

He has taught classes at the Utah State University's Biotechnology & Genomics Research Center, the State University of New York at Buffalo's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and for the Department of Genetics, Science and Mathematics at the College of Santa Fe. He now enjoys serving on such boards and committees as LabTwin's Lab of the Future Council and the Editorial Advisory Board of BioProcess International.

Having published over 300 articles, book chapters and patents in the bioproduction arena, Bill's current interest areas and published materials align with the DPS strategy to advance business opportunities in the novel therapeutics space. His recent publications involve Industry 4.0 and digitalization, bioreactor model-based prediction and control, bioprocess intensification, continuous biomanufacturing, applications in cell and gene therapy, exosome production and isolation, 3D bioprinting, theranostics and bioIntelligent manufacturing.

Bill earned a Master's Degree in Natural Science from the State University of New York (SUNY) and a Bachelor of Science in Experimental and Molecular Biology from SUNY Empire State College. Bill is an active member of the Bio-Process-Systems Alliance (BPSA).

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise, built over 45 years, as well as significant lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductor to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 1,850 people in 15 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

