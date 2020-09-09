Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVID NEILL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

September 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVID NEILL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION

Rapala VMC Corporation announced today the appointment of David Neill to head up the newly created global Product Development & Innovation function with the objective for the group to step up and accelerate product development & innovation. In his new role David Neill will report to President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski and become a member of the Executive Committee. This appointment is effective immediately.

"I am thrilled to promote David into this position as it is so well deserved. He was our top pick and we are all very excited as David will now lead us on this new path towards creating a more innovative and product development-oriented company", says President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski.

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

