As the banking sector transforms, ATM managed service providers need to continually innovate and meet the changing customer expectations. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms are reducing the dependency of customers on bank branches. To adapt to the new normal, some banking companies are deploying new self-service technology in ATMs with software updates for higher availability, low failure, and reduced service calls. Infiniti's latest resource on the ATM managed services market is now available for FREE download.

New technological advancements are enabling ATMs to transform from being a mere cash dispensing machine to a more personalized and improved communication channel. Financial institutions can gain big from these channel transformations as deploying more integrated, and value-added services can reinforce operational efficiencies and build customer loyalty. Failing to innovate and stay agile with the market trends can put financial institutions and players in the ATM managed services market at risk of losing business or even prone to sophisticated banking fraud.

The FREE resource from Infiniti Research covers some of the latest trends in the ATM managed services market, including:

Increasing focus on offering advanced services in ATMs

Cloud-hosted ATMs

Integration of IoT and Blockchain in ATM managed services

Increasing demand for Interactive Teller Machines

Rising demand for Automated Deposit Terminals (ADT)

