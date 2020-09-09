Scope 16 is Ramping Up their eComm Client Marketing for Q4

Jared Curry, CEO of Scope 16, Hopes to Help as Many eComm Brands as Possible Before 2020 Comes to an End

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Jared Curry, the CEO of Scope 16, is pleased to announce that he is revving up his Clients eComm marketing for the final quarter of 2020. Thanks to his concerted efforts, Jared said both his company and the many eComm brands that he helps should finish out 2020 with a proverbial bang.

Jared understands that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2020 has been a rough year for many eComm businesses. In order to assist as many business owners as possible and to get them back on track for the final quarter of 2020, Jared is doubling down on his goals to reach as many eComm business owners as he can and introduce them to his innovative Blackhawk System.

In many cases, Jared noted, his clients are able to double their return on ad spend (ROAS) in as little as three weeks.

"By using my Blackhawk System, I have helped many clients stop paying a lot of money for influencers and SEO services that charge a lot of money for marketing," Jared said, adding that even business owners who are already getting a pretty decent ROAS can see improvement with his system.

"For example, Michael over at Treats to Eats was already getting a 2X ROAS. But after introducing him to the Blackhawk System he shot up to an 8X return. This helped Michael to bounce back from the COVID crisis stronger than before, and in only 3 weeks."

Jared said he knows that there are many other business owners like Michael who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. He is looking forward to reaching as many business owners as he can before 2020 ends and introducing them to his Blackhawk System that will help hard-working eComm business owners to finally enjoy the fruits of their labor.

About Scope 16:

Jared Curry is a New Jersey native and the CEO of Scope16 Marketing. Scope 16 has scaled clients from 6 figures to multiple 7 figures and Jared and his team are confident they can get those results because of the 8 Figure eCommerce Blackhawk System that they developed. They are a Digital Marketer Certified Partner and a Facebook Ads Certified Partner. Learn more about Jared's Blackhawk System by visiting https://goat.scope16.com/case-study42033186

