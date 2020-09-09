Rohan Attravanam, Founder and CEO of Phodun Real Estate, is Offering 10-15 Live Transfers/Booked Appointments Guaranteed

Thanks to Attravanam's state of the art lead generation system, Realtors will get appointments with pre-qualified leads

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Rohan Attravanam, Founder and CEO of Phodun Real Estate, is pleased to announce that he is now offering 10-15 live transfers/booked appointments guaranteed.

Through his work with Phodun Real Estate, Attravanam knows first-hand how challenging it can be for hard-working Realtors to get quality leads. As he noted, too many Realtors spend hours on what he calls "junk leads" that go nowhere.

To help Realtors to get qualified leads, as well as ensure that people in the real estate industry no longer waste their time on leads that are worthless, Attravanam was inspired to create and launch his innovative program, that involves generating and qualifying leads who are ready to meet and talk about their buying or selling needs.

Thanks to Attravanam's use of long form filtering, all of the non-leads are filtered out before they even get into his system.

"Our state of the art CRM nurtures and follows up with your leads, sets up appointments right into your calendar and so much more that you'll be stunned," he said, adding that in addition, he and his team will immediately call and follow up with all interested leads.

To be sure Attravanam is not sending the same leads to multiple Realtors, he also allows real estate professionals to claim their region when they sign up for his program. This means that any and all leads are exclusive to one Realtor, and Attravanam and his team will not take on additional clients in the area.

"With our simple monthly pricing, there are no long-term contracts. We are confident you'll love our system, but if you decide to look elsewhere - no contract should stop you," Attravanam said.

Because Attravanam is so confident that his system will generate high quality leads for Realtors, he is proud to offer a money back policy. If he and his team are unable to deliver on their promises, he will not only send a full refund - no questions asked.

Rohan Attravanam is the CEO of Phodun Real Estate, a company that helps Realtors find fully qualified buyers and sellers. Attravanam has also launched his 10-15 guaranteed live transfers and booked appointments program. For more information, please visit https://phodunrealestate.com/.

