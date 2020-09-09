ISACA's EuroCACS Conference, taking place 28-30 October 2020 as an online event, will provide education and thought leadership in IT audit, risk, cybersecurity and governance as business technology professionals navigate the transformational roles they play in their organizations. These professionals understand that delivering innovative solutions has become even more important than ever, with many rising to the challenge of increased responsibilities in protecting their enterprises during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

EuroCACS sessions, each one hour in length and providing opportunities to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits, will be divided into tracks covering:

Governance, Risk and Compliance

IT Audit

Security, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies

Industry Trends and Insights

Sessions will be posted to the EuroCACS website in real-time as if attendees were at an in-person event, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so that they may view them at their own pace. Session topics include the business applications of technologies like machine learning, AI, and cloud security; cybersecurity; risk management; scaling Agile methodologies; developing privacy strategy; and culture and ethics in IT governance, among others. Attendees can also learn about future-proofing their careers, avoiding burnout, and developing leadership and soft skills.

The conference keynote sessions will be presented in real-time. Opening keynote speaker Daniel Susskind, a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford University, and bestselling author, will share insights into technology's impact on society in his presentation, "A World Without Work." Ethical hacker and social engineer FC will provide security lessons for enterprises learned in his breaches of hundreds of banks, offices and government facilities. Jessica Barker, one of the most influential women in cybersecurity, will close the virtual event with her keynote on positively influencing cybersecurity behaviours and organisational culture.

Attendees will also be able to register for additional educational opportunities at post-event workshops:

3-4 November: "Cybersecurity Audit Certificate Programme" or "Practicing IT Risk Management with ISACA's Updated Risk IT Framework Practitioner Guide"

5 November: "Engaging with Leaders to Ensure A Business Resilience Approach to Cyber Risk" or "You Really Need to Understand Privacy Risk If Personal Data Is Fueling Your Business"

EuroCACS 2020 attendees can earn up to 35.5 continuing professional education (CPE) hours. More details and registration can be found at https://www.isaca.org/conferences/euro-cacs-csx-2020. Companies interested in participating as a sponsor can contact sponsorship@isaca.org.

As 2020 enters its final months, ISACA has additional online offerings to provide the training, certification and educational opportunities to meet the needs of IT or business technology professionals. These include:

Privacy in Practice virtual conference, 8 December;

Virtual Training Weeks on topics including AI, privacy, ethics and compliance, and cloud computing for auditors; and

Online prep and proctoring for all credentials, including the new Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) certification

Visit the ISACA website for more information: https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events

