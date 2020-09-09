Den 3 december 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Starbreeze AB ("Starbreeze" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till att Bolaget på grund av likviditetsbrist ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion. Den 10 december 2018 uppdaterades observationsnoteringen med hänvisning till att Bolaget inte hade en beslutsför styrelse. Den 7 mars 2019 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att en extra bolagsstämma valt in nya ledamöter i Bolagets styrelse. Den 6 december 2019 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Stockholms tingsrätt fastställt ett ackordsförslag varigenom företagsrekonstruktionen i Bolaget avslutats. Den 18 augusti 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget dess delårsrapport för det andra kvartalet 2020. Idag, den 9 september 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i en företrädesemission, genom vilken Bolaget tillförs medel som ska användas till fullgörande av dess skyldigheter enligt rekonstruktionsplan och offentligt ackord. Mot ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för A-aktierna (STAR A, ISIN-kod SE0007158928, orderboks-ID 110197) och B-aktierna (STAR B, ISIN-kod SE0005992831, orderboks-ID 005285) i Starbreeze AB ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On December 3, 2018, the shares in Starbreeze AB ("Starbreeze" or the "Company") were given observation status due to the fact that the Company because of liquidity shortage had applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. On December 10, 2018, the observation status was updated with reference to the fact that the Company's board did not meet the quorum requirements. On March 7, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that its extraordinary general meeting had elected new members to the Company's board. On December 6, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that the Stockholm District Court had approved the composition proposal and that the reorganization procedure thus was completed. On August 18, 2020, the Company published its interim report for the second quarter 2020. Today, September 9, 2020, the Company published a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue, through which the Company will be provided with funds to be used to fulfil its obligations to its creditors in line with the reorganization plan and the judicial composition. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the class A shares (STAR A, ISIN code SE0007158928, order book ID 110197) and the class B shares (STAR B, ISIN code SE0005992831, order book ID 005285) in Starbreeze AB shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB