Regulatory News

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has received further recognition with two EPRA* Gold Awards, praising its excellent financial and sustainability reporting practices, as part of the annual assessment by the independent consulting firm Deloitte.

Mercialys has achieved a BPR Gold Award for the sixth consecutive year, recognizing its outstanding level of compliance with the industry's best standards for financial reporting. It is one of the companies to receive this highest level of recognition, in a context with new indicators introduced, highlighting its ongoing commitment to ensuring the clarity of its financial communications.

Alongside this, Mercialys has received an sBPR Gold Award for the fourth year running, rewarding the transparency and relevance of its sustainability reporting, in line with its long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

*The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate companies.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005829/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com