VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network): VSiN Launches First In-Game Sports Betting Focused Show, 'Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings,' Airing Exclusively on MSG Networks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, today announced plans to deliver a first-of-its-kind in-game sports betting show on MSG Networks called Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings. The new show is a groundbreaking sports betting program built to capitalize on the tremendous growth of in-game wagering during a live sporting event. Airing tonight, Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings will appear exclusively on MSG+ on weeknights from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by betting analytics expert Gill Alexander and his crew of in-game betting veterans, the show will break down every game in prime time each night to keep fans ahead of the action. As betting lines and odds move quickly during live sporting events, Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings, is designed to give viewers an advantage by combining expert analysis with actionable data to inform wagering decisions in real-time, while the game is happening.

As part of a broader partnership with VSiN, DraftKings will be the exclusive sponsor and official data provider for Prime Time Action on MSG+. The sports betting and daily fantasy leader will provide live odds for use on the broadcast to deliver up-to-the-minute betting lines directly to the audience and inform live VSiN expert analysis.

"We're thrilled to partner with industry innovators like MSG Networks and DraftKings to deliver one-of-a-kind sports betting programming to the largest media market in the country," said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO at VSiN. "The fact that the television home of sports in New York is dedicating programming to sports betting is a testament to the momentum this industry, and specifically in-game betting, is experiencing across the country as well as MSG Networks' position at the forefront of a media revolution."

Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings, will also be available for viewers each night on MSG GO, the network's live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the VSiN app.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

