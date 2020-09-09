Vector Marketing: How a Leap Of Faith Took Amir Habash From a "College Dropout" To a Million Dollar Salesman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Vector Marketing is the perfect job for students in the new "Pandemic era". They are the sole marketing arm for CUTCO Cutlery. Based out of Olean, NY, the American-made cutlery brand has been manufacturing kitchen products since 1949, all of which carry their "Forever Guarantee", permitting clients to have their items resharpened or replaced for free at any time.

Interestingly enough, what is more impressive than their consumer products is the way they train and prepare young people for success outside of the classroom. Vector Marketing's sales training seminar is college-accredited and has been implemented in classrooms at more than 15 colleges and universities throughout the US. In fact, the large majority of the company's sales force is made up of 17-23 year old students, who almost unanimously have zero sales experience. Many of their sales reps and managers aren't planning to study or go into a business related field upon graduation.

Most students have some work experience, maybe even an internship, but nothing that truly stands out. That is the place where we come in. We take individuals from where they are, to where they need to be. We just use Cutco as the vehicle.

Vector Marketing was ranked the #12 Best Place to Work by USA Today in 2018, ranked above companies like Delta Airlines and Microsoft. They received A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and was selected as the #1 stepping stone company for college students by the Wall Street Journal in 2013. The company's CEO Albert DiLeonardo, was also voted the #27 CEO in the United States as ranked by Business Insider in 2019; ranked above Mark Zuckerburg of Facebook and Tim Cook of Apple.

A great example of the experience is Amir Habash. When Amir was 17 years old, he started working for Cutco as a high school senior in Charlotte, NC. As a sales representative he sold over $100,000 worth of CUTCO products and made $30,000 at 18 years old working around school. After working with the company for one summer and excelling as one of the top sales reps in the company, he started to pursue a college education before quickly realizing it was not for him. He decided to pursue a management role with Cutco. Cutco and Vector allow their managers to work as independent contractors making them the sole owner of their independent Cutco locations across the country. He was faced with an incredibly difficult decision to make; continue going to school for another four years and work up a corporate ladder for 10-20 years, or become his own boss; working with Cutco as a District Manager. With pressure from friends, family, and counselors to continue going to school, only he knew what was best for him. He knew that school wasn't going to cut it for him, so he decided to take a leap of faith and drop out. Within 5 years he broke $5,500,000 in sales. Today, Amir runs and owns one of CUTCO's District Offices.

What makes Amir Habash and Vector Marketing unique from other companies is the fact that they hire mainly college students with zero background in sales or marketing. Amir and Vector work with all students from business majors, engineering, finance, and even medical school students. You name it, they have worked with Vector to gain life changing soft skills, along with a boosted resume that over time has proven to almost guarantee a better job after graduation. Interestingly enough, what is more impressive than their consumer products is the way they train and prepare young people for success outside of the classroom. Vector Marketing's sales training seminar is college-accredited and has been implemented in classrooms at more than 15 colleges and universities throughout the U.S. Students who worked with Vector this year were able to witness a business pivot on a dime to adapt to the realities of the new world where a lot of businesses started to fail, or in some cases, collapse completely from under themselves. Amir felt that it was his duty and responsibility to make a difference for the younger generation, turning kids who can barely make eye contact into relentless leaders of the new world.

Many young entrepreneurs face incredible challenges when they decide to branch off and work on their own. While working 60-90 hours a week for 1-2 years, Amir had a difficult time adjusting to his new way of life. He had relationships that suffered because he wasn't intentional about keeping them, which left him feeling lonely a lot of the time. Creating a new circle of influence was another challenge he faced. Amir is a firm believer that you are simply a product of the 5 people you spend the most time with, which is the reason he loved working for CUTCO through Vector Marketing. That's what has kept him there for almost 6 years now. Wanting instant gratification and not getting it bothered Amir for a long time until he realized that things take time. When he first started working for CUTCO, he wanted to be the best salesman they had. When he was 18 years old his office placed #2 out of over 100 new offices CUTCO had implemented. After lamenting over the fact that they weren't #1, Amir realized that success doesn't happen overnight, and it is something that takes a lot of time and really hard work.

Moving forward, Amir is looking to expand his knowledge in real estate and investing in order to capitalize on opportunities in his future. WIth great success in his rear view mirror, there are only great things to come for Amir. To learn more about Amir Habash and Vector Marketing, click here.

