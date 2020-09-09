StreamNet, Inc.: StreamNetTv Raises Fundraising Goal to $60 Million Announces 506D PPM

Company Seeks to Build Syndicate of FINRA Broker Dealers and Investment Groups

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / StreamNet, Inc. today announced the opening of their anticipated Private Placement Memorandum ("PPM") 506 D for $60 Million. CEO Darryl Payne said, we are extremely excited and genuinely appreciate the opportunity to try and build a successful syndicate of FINRA broker dealers, bankers, and investment groups. We have engaged in talks with various firms in hopes of their participation. Our company is prepared to offer streaming services not available by other companies. Consumers are basically hunkered down at home worldwide due to COVID-19.

StreamNetTv has a unique concept and agreements are in place to offer subscribers 100 Video Music Concert Channels and 100 National TV Cable Channels. Consumers will be able to subscribe to 100 music video and concert channels for only $9.99 per month. The Video on Demand Pay Per View side of the streaming platform is already built out and currently live. The Legends of Classic Soul Video on Demand Channel is our first streaming channel. The Legends of Soul Channel featuring 20 live concerts is available now at https://www.legendsofclassicsoul.com/. Securing funding from accredited investors will allow StreamNetTv to focus on day-to-day operations at this critical time. We are working around the clock with our programmers and technology personnel. The company mission is to give end users an exciting experience. StreamNetTv plans to launch in the first quarter of 2021, providing our funding needs are secured.

506 PPM Regulation D information on StreamNet, Inc. is available now to accredited investors.

StreamNet, Inc. filed an application to list on NASDAQ under the reserved symbol SNTV.

StreamNetTv plans to compete with Amazon Prime Video, Apple's Streaming Service, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV and others on the SVOD (Streaming Video on Demand) market. In addition, the company intends to offer more live TV channels than its competitors at more affordable subscription prices. Testing of live channels streaming is expected to start very soon. After the testing is completed, the premiere roll out launch of various channels will commence. Also, access to Pay Per View Live Concert Events will be the first of its kind. StreamNetTv's custom apps will be available on many devices.

Introductory monthly Streaming Packages may start out at $9.99 to $19.99 per subscriber. Premium Packages will be available at higher prices. All subscriptions come with a 7 DAY FREE TRIAL. The company's expectation is that over time, it will be able to secure millions of domestic and international monthly subscribers.

Darryl Payne, StreamNetTv's CEO has a career spanning 44 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

About StreamNet, Inc.

StreamNet, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Music Audio Rights, Movie and Film Libraries, Radio Stations, TV Show Rights and Rights to Major Recording Artists, TV Stations, New Releases of Urban & Dance Music Artists, and more for the purposes of Internet Broadcast for user fees.

