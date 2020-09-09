QTS Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Best-of-Breed Data Center Facilities Offering Unparalleled Reliability, Resilience, and Operational Visibility

QTS leverages cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to make its data centers smarter

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global data center infrastructure and operations market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes QTS Realty Trust, Inc. with the 2020 Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. It leverages a combination of cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading engineering best practices to offer customers both operational excellence and future-proofing. By incorporating long-range, macro-level scenarios into its innovation strategy, it enables first-to-market growth opportunity solutions. QTS expertly addresses the connectivity issues in the market with its network access points (NAPs), which bring unprecedented levels of flexibility, sophistication, enhanced economics, risk mitigation, and a healthy competitive environment.

QTS has created multiple NAPs; which are essentially data centers serving as ubiquitous global interconnection hubs that allow services utilizing subsea cables and terrestrial networks to peer and exchange traffic in an ideal manner. It established its first NAP in Richmond, which opened up access to global markets at extremely low latencies and high capacity levels. It has set up three additional NAPs, including one in Eemshaven, Netherlands, which also serves northern Europe, the Eastern blocks, and the Nordics. The other two NAPs are strategically located in Piscataway, New Jersey and Hillsboro, Oregon. All of QTS' NAPs are structured uniquely to offer a range of connectivity options such as software-defined networking (SDN) networks, transport networks, Internet exchanges, cloud providers, and subsea cables.

"To move closer to its vision of creating the ultimate data center user experience that would change the landscape of data center infrastructure and operations, QTS started to build a software-defined company internally, with the sole purpose of delivering operational savings and creating newer business innovations," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director. "It built a fully digitized service delivery platform (SDP) to empower customers to optimally manage their real-time data center environments. The SDP encompasses a suite of 3D visualization tools and digital apps, through which it offers unparalleled visibility and control over critical infrastructure data."

One of the key differentiators of SDP is its ability to provide its customers with easy data access, improved connectivity, and sustainability. One of its exciting functionalities is its ability to accurately forecast power consumption for seven days with less than 1 percent variation. It is also able to use the same neural network to forecast power consumption for 30 days and 60 days with less than 5 percent variation. By deploying VR technologies, it creates innovative virtual collaboration tools and a 3D visualization application that provides an exact replication of a customer's IT environment in real-time.

"QTS stands out for its commitment to enriching customer value and experience. Its growth strategy involves the cloudification of its initiatives of the past two years and its action plan for the next five years," noted Gnanajothi. "This vision is underpinned by its value differentiators, namely SDP, sustainability, NPS, and connectivity. These value propositions and strong customer focus will ensure QTS' continued growth in the global data center infrastructure and operations market."

