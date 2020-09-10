Andersen Global initiates expansion into Australia through a Collaboration Agreement with A&A Tax Legal Consulting, adding breadth to its global platform in the Australasian region.

With offices in Melbourne and Sydney, A&A Tax Legal Consulting was founded in 2010 by Office Managing Partner Cameron Allen. The independent advisory firm offers a comprehensive and integrated range of direct and indirect tax solutions as well as global mobility tax, business implementation and processing, corporate services, legal, corporate finance and transfer pricing services to local and international clients.

"I understand what seamless, best-in-class service looks like and we are eager to collaborate with all the Andersen professionals worldwide who fully embody these values," said Cameron. "This collaboration is pivotal in expanding opportunities for our people and bringing the best solutions to our clients globally."

"Cameron and his team of experts have extensive experience and an excellent reputation in the market, which provides a strong anchor for our organization in this region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "The firm consistently strives to deliver best-in-class services that are complementary to our global platform. We are delighted to be working together with like-minded individuals to develop comprehensive coverage and synergistic solutions for our clients globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 198 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

