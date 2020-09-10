The fresh meat packaging market is expected to grow by USD 2.26 bn during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Case-ready packaging is increasingly being adopted for packaging of various meat types including beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and others. It helps retailers reduce certain operations costs such as labor cost, meat-cutting equipment cost, and space utilization cost. Case-ready packaging also prevents leakage and provides better quality control. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of case-ready fresh-meat packaging, which is providing numerous growth opportunities for fresh meat packaging vendors. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Rising Demand for Plastic Films in Meat Packaging

Plastic films are widely used as stretch and shrink films to wrap fresh meat products. They improve the shelf life of meat products and reduce the overall transportation costs compared to other forms of packaging. Also, plastic film-based packaging ensures efficient usage of space in warehouses. Such operational benefits are increasing the demand for plastic films in the meat packaging industry. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market.

"Increasing use of biodegradable packaging techniques and the rising global consumption of fresh meat will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fresh meat packaging market by Packaging (Flexible packaging and Rigid packaging) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the fresh meat packaging market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as population growth, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth in the region.

