

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release July numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Machine orders are predicted to have risen 1.9 percent on month and tumbled 18.3 percent on year after sinking 7.6 percent on month and 22.5 percent on year in June.



New Zealand will provide August data for electronic retail card spending; in July, it was up 1.2 percent on month and 11.4 percent on year.



Australia will see September's inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in August, the inflation rate was pegged at 3.3 percent.



The Philippines will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were down 24.5 percent on year and exports dropped 13.3 percent for a trade deficit of $1.303 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

