The nursing education market in US is expected to grow by USD 37.62 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The geriatric population is increasing steadily across the globe. A majority of this population suffers from at least one or more chronic health conditions. This is increasing the demand for nurses in hospitals and travel and other registered nurses for home healthcare services. The growing demand for nurses is increasing the number of enrollments in nursing courses. Many universities and schools are also offering innovative programs and courses to cater to the growing demand for nursing. These factors are fueling the growth of the nursing education market in the US.

As per Technavio, the rising use of social media learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Nursing Education Market In US: Rising Use of Social Media Learning

Continuous changes in healthcare technology and patient care have compelled learners to add additional certificates in their portfolio and gain a competitive edge over other counterparts. This has resulted in an increase in the number of learning communities and networks on social media discussing curriculum-related content and problems. In addition, many non-digital outlets such as traditional media, including radio and television are also significantly contributing to the social and collaborative learning in ground-campuses and distance education programs offered by colleges and universities. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nursing education market in US.

"Growing popularity of wearable devices and the rising adoption of alternative therapies will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Nursing Education Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the nursing education market in US by End-user (Hospitals and Home healthcare services).

The postgraduate courses segment led the nursing education market in US in 2019. During the forecast period, the postgraduate courses segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising demand for skilled nurses in the US.

